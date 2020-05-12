August 2, 1961 – May 3, 2020 (age 58)

On May 3, 2020, Sean Edward Stanton, beloved son, brother, husband, father, and friend, passed away in New York City. Sean died from injuries due to a motorcycle accident that occurred on April 19. His wife, Jeannette, was by his side when he passed.

Sean was born August 2, 1961 in Boston, Massachusetts to Mary and John Stanton. After his father’s death, he moved to Preston, Idaho in 1973 with his mother and sister to live on his step-father Michael Dursteler’s mink farm.

Sean arrived in Preston with a thick Boston accent and no knowledge of the agricultural community into which he landed. He adapted, made friends, and developed a deep love of the western landscape-even becoming an Eagle Scout.

Sean was a gifted student who loved to learn. During high school, he was editor of the Preston High School newspaper and won both the social studies and English awards. He went on to study business at Utah State University where he graduated with honors. In the summer of 1983, he left the West to attend Cornell Law School and fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming an attorney.

While at Cornell, he met his future wife Jeannette Rausch, a native New Yorker. After graduating, Sean moved to New York City’s Upper West Side in 1988 and married Jeannette in 1991. They have two children, Éva and Eamonn, born in 1996 and 1999, respectively.

Sean eventually developed his own law practice, first in Midtown Manhattan and then in East Harlem. He was well known and active in his community, serving as the president of his Co-Op Board, PTA treasurer, and as a member of the Leadership Council of his church. In 2019, Sean began a new adventure working as a School Hearing Officer for the NYC Department of Education.

Sean was a good friend to many. He was always entertaining, brutally honest, and was one of those rare people that could pick up a friendship right where it left off, no matter how many years had passed. In addition to riding his motorcycle, Sean loved drawing, fishing, camping, swimming, movies, and playing air guitar to eighties music.

Although he left Preston as a young man, his time there had an indelible impact on his character, and Preston was his lifelong home. The single-track trails into Franklin Basin, Worm Creek, and Paris Meadows were some of Sean’s favorite places. During his youth, he spent untold hours riding his dirt bike through the mountains and delighted in the adrenaline rush of a fast motorcycle on a challenging road. He continued to return to Preston when possible and proudly showed his wife and children Preston’s Famous Rodeo. He was delighted when Napoleon Dynamite brought his town to the big screen and for many years, he was likely The Preston Citizen’s only subscriber from Manhattan.

Sean once said that he was best described by a quote by American novelist Wallace Stegner, which reads, “I have been a lover of the West, but not much of a booster. Nevertheless, for better or for worse, the West is in my computer, the biggest part of my software.”

Sean was preceded in death by his father John in 1968 and is survived by his mother Mary, step-father Michael, sister Theresa, wife Jeannette, daughter Éva, and son Eamonn.

Deceased’s funeral arrangements due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral will be held in Summer 2020 at Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in New York City. For information about the service, please contact his wife, Jeannette Rausch at jeannetterauch@gmail.com.