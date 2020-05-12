Statewide COVID-19 cases grow by just 1.1%; none new in BRHD

FILE - Alison Sondrup holds her daughter Alayna, 5, during a COVID-19 test from the mobile COVID-19 testing unit at Intermountain Orem Community Hospital Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LOGAN – A survey released Tuesday by the website WalletHub indicates Utah’s population is the least vulnerable in the nation to the coronavirus. The survey ranks Utah 51st among the states and the District of Columbia in how vulnerable its people are for catching the coronavirus.

Perhaps coincidentally, Tuesday the state health department reported the lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly a month.

Positive cases grew to 6,432, 70 more than Monday, a daily rate increase of 1.1 percent.

The state reported 153,485 total tests, an increase of 2,900 tests in one day, which put the rate of positives at 4.2 percent of the total tested.

Hospitalizations grew by 18 to 535 and 99 positive COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized.

There have been 73 Covid deaths in Utah, five more than yesterday. Four were Salt Lake County residents, two males age 60-84, one was hospitalized at time of death, the other was a long-term care facility resident; two females were both older than 85 and both long-term care facility residents. The fifth person who died was a female from Weber County, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident.

There were no new positive cases Tuesday in the Bear River Health District.

The BRHD caseload remains at 80: 59 in Cache County, 21 in Box Elder County and still none in Rich County. The state report indicates 40 of the 59 Cache County cases have recovered, as have 14 of 21 Box Elder County cases. Statewide, more people have recovered from the virus than are currently infected.

Idaho has 2,260 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths. There are still no cases reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties in Idaho.