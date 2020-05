June 30, 1946 – April 30, 2020 (age 73)

Terry Kimball passed away peacefully in his home in San Tan Valley, Arizona on April 30, 2020.

He was born June 30, 1946, to Leslie and Ruth Kimball of Fish Haven, Idaho. He was the youngest of six children.

He is survived by his wife June Esterholdt Kimball, four children Stacey Hall, Chad Kimball, Dana Kann and Tyler Kimball, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was laid to rest in the Laketown Cemetery on May 7, 2020.