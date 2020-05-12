Trial date set on former Logan man accused of raping young girl

Booking photo for Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — The child rape case against a 34-year-old former Logan man is headed to trial after attorneys told a judge they had been unable to work out a plea deal. Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias was booked into the Cache County Jail last month after he was arrested on a warrant in Wicks, Arkansas.

Court records show, Farias was in 1st District Court Monday afternoon for a pretrial hearing, appearing by web conference from jail because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was previously charged with rape of a child, a first-degree felony; and, three counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

Public defender Mike McGinnis requested the three-day jury trial to be scheduled as soon as possible. He said he would also be hiring an investigator to assist him in the defendant’s case.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck set the trial to begin November 18 but noted the Utah Supreme Court had ordered trials postponed until health regulations allow them. She set a status hearing for July 13 to review any changes in the administrative order.

According to an arrest warrant, Logan City police officers were contacted by the alleged victim. She described how Farias, a family acquaintance, raped her when she was 12-years-old.

The incident reportedly occurred when the girl and an 18-year-old family friend went to Farias’ residence in Logan. On that night, the girl was provided alcohol and fell asleep on a couch. She later woke up to discover the suspect pulling her from the couch. He allegedly raped her as she pushed him away and told him “no.”

The warrant stated that the alleged victim and detective called Farias during a recorded phone conversation. After asking about sexually transmitted diseases, the suspect replied that she didn’t need to worry because he had been tested in federal prison.

Farias never admitted to the sexual assault during the phone call. He said that he was on so many drugs at the time of the alleged rape he couldn’t remember what happened.

Farias is being held in jail on $50,000 bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com