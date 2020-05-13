March 18, 1948 – May 12, 2020 (age 72)

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Bobby Lynn Lewis, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Perry.

He was born on March 18, 1948 in Price, Utah, a son of Clifford Dale and Helen Charlene Tucker Brimberry.

Bobby joined the US Navy in June of 1970 and served for four years and then was in the Air Force Reserves for 20 years and activated to serve in Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

He married his sweetheart, Mary Senn on January 9, 1971 in Provo, Utah. They have been married almost 50 years.

Bobby retired from Hill Air Force Base in 2010 as a maintenance mechanic.

Bobby loved hunting, fishing, camping, being with his friends and being outdoors. He also enjoyed watching old westerns and war movies.

The family would like to thank Kenny McDowell, Chris Gardner and all the others who supported and loved Bobby Lynn Lewis.

Surviving is his sweetheart, Mary; three children, Michelle (Russell) Palmer; Paula Lewis; Bryan (Monica) Lewis; three granddaughters, Angela (William) Matthews; Tiffany and Janice Palmer; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Lewis and Steven Brimberry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Eddie (Bonnie) Brimberry and one nephew, Lance Brimberry, Wally Tucker, Vivian Tucker and Michael Gardner.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00am at Willard Precinct Cemetery, 70 East 500 North, Willard, Utah 84340. Military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel