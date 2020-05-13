Cache County letter outlines protocols for primary voting

Voting procedures for the statewide Republican and Democratic primaries on June 30 have been changed as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CACHE COUNTY – Cache County officials are issuing detailed invitations to Cache residents to participate in the state Republican and Democratic primary elections on June 30.

Cache County Clerk Jill Zollinger told members of the county council on May 12 that a letter marked “Important Notice to Voters” was mailed out last week to all county residents. The letter clarifies the voting procedures for the upcoming statewide primaries, which have changed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Under an executive order issued by Gov. Gary Herbert, the June 30 party primary balloting will be conducted almost exclusively by mail-in voting.

“Voters who are registered Republicans and Democrats don’t have to do anything to prepare for the primary,” Zollinger explained. “They will simply receive their party ballots in the mail as usual. But many of our residents are not affiliated with either party. If they want to participate in the primary voting, they will have to return the form attached to our letter indicating which party’s ballot they would like to receive.”

Under the changes to voting procedures mandated by Herbert’s executive order, there will be no in-person early voting in the state primary contests. Because no polling places will open in Cache County on June 30, there will be no in-person voting, no in-person voter registration and no voter registration by provisional ballots.

Zollinger’s letter explains that drop-boxes for depositing mail-in ballots will be available at various locations throughout the county on June 30. Ballots must be deposited prior to 8 p.m. Drop-box locations will be listed on the website for Cache County elections.

Mail-in ballots postmarked as late as June 30 will also be counted in the primary contests.

Utah Democrats host an open primary in which registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters can participate.

Only registered Republican voters can participate in the GOP primary.

The county letter specifies a June 19 deadline for voter registration and party affiliation changes prior to the primary voting.

The governor’s executive order provided exceptions to the mail-in balloting protocols for disabled citizens.

Zollinger’s letter indicates that her office will provide voting equipment with touch screen, audio ballot, Braille keypad, text enlargement, adjustable contrast and tilt screen capabilities. Voters with disabilities should contact the Cache County Clerk’s Office at 435-755-1460 to schedule an appointment to use that equipment.