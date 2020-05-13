CARES Act funds are available for USU students this week

LOGAN – It is called the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) and this week Utah State University has begun processing emergency grants to help eligible students who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the CARES Act, USU received $17,428,745 and the U.S. Department of Education requires at least half be given directly to students whose lives have been disrupted.

CARES Act emergency grants will range from $500 to $800.

This week, USU is starting to make grants available to about 40 percent of degree-seeking students who were enrolled spring 2020 and are continuing their education at Utah State.

Some of the remaining $3.7 million in CARES Act Funds will be provided to enrolled students in need who are nearing graduation, while funds will also be reserved for enrolled students impacted by COVID-19 in the upcoming semesters, based on availability.

Robert Wagner is the USU vice president for academics and institutional services. He said Spring of 2020 was unlike any other semester in the school’s history.

”We’re grateful that up until now we’ve been able to address many of those needs through our own institutional and donor-related funds,” Wagner said. “Now, we have federal resources available to allow us to expand and increase our ability to direct relief funds to a greater number of students.”

USU Vice President for Student Services James Morales said students in need who are not eligible for CARES Act Funds can still apply for emergency assistance through the USU COVID-19 Student Emergency Hardship Resources Fund.

“The Emergency Hardship Fund has existed since 2013, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit we morphed that program into an emergency hardship resources fund,” Morales explained. “And the important emphasis is on resources because it’s not just about finances, recognizing the stressors and the challenges and issues that students are facing now, at this critical time.”

All eligible students will receive an email this week directing them to fill out a certification form necessary to receive their grant.