Community meal program to resume on Saturday

Volunteers serve meals at the Loaves and Fishes free community meal at the First Presbyterian Church in Logan. Photo by Jesse Walker Photography

LOGAN – After a hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, the local Loaves and Fishes Community Meal program will resume on Saturday, May 16.

The local charitable group traditionally provides free meals twice a month during gatherings intended to “nourish body and spirit through relationship, service and fellowship.”

But spokesperson Emily Malik said Saturday’s meals will be provided in a to-go style with contact-less delivery under the state’s current moderate risk status of infection due to COVID-19.

“Meals will be available as usual at the First Presbyterian Church at 178 West Center Street,” Malik said. “We ask that people picking up meals enter the church parking lot from 200 West Street. Meals will be loaded into the trunks of their cars and drivers will then exit the parking lot onto Center Street.”

Malik added that Loaves and Fishes volunteers located at the west side of the church will also observe appropriate social distancing while distributing meals for pedestrians arriving at the event.

“The meals will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until we run out of meals,” Malik added.

According to the group’s website, the goal of the Loaves and Fishes Community Meal program is “to facilitate interaction between people … of all faiths and backgrounds … who would otherwise never have the opportunity to meet.”

While acknowledging that this Loaves and Fishes event will not provide an opportunity for the community meal program’s traditional fellowship, Malik urged “anyone in need of a meal, please join us!”