Adam Hogan Olson, born December 9,1975, passed away at his home in Layton, Utah, on May 9, 2020.

He was born to Jan and Craig Olson in Provo, Utah. While a young boy, the family moved to Smithfield, Utah where he was raised. Adam enjoyed playing T-ball and little league baseball with his brother Kirk. In fact he was chosen to be on the All- Star team many times. He especially enjoyed having his dad, Craig, as his coach.

In the winter, Adam loved to play in the snow as well as sleigh ride with Grandpa Hogan pulling the grandkids on sleighs behind the truck. Christmas was always a favorite time of the year to be with family. Santa would bring Adam Legos…lots of Legos! He would sit for hours and create imaginary things. Not even his mom Jan could guess what his creations were.

Scouting was an important part of Adam’s life. He enjoyed earning merit badges and camping. For his Eagle project, he built a wood fence in Smithfield Canyon on Forrest Service property. Other scouting awards Adam received were the Arrow of Light and Duty to God Award.

Adam attended Sky View High School. He participated in track and played football where he earned a letter. During his senior year, Adam was given the award, “Most Improved Football Player/7 Another activity Adam enjoyed during high school was country line dancing.

After high school, Adam enrolled at Utah State University. But after a short time, he decided to venture out on his own so he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. At first, he worked a few different jobs trying to decide what he liked. But his love for big trucks and tractors as a little boy led him down the road to work in construction.

He spent time in Colorado working for one company and in Yellowstone working for another. He was looking for a construction company that he could have a future with and was fortunate to secure a position with Whitaker Construction. There he gave it his all and was promoted to a foreman. He enjoyed working at Whitaker with all the employees and had the highest respect and admiration for the supervisors and management.

Adam was a big Utah Ute fan. He loved attending and watching the games. He also never missed watching a Steelers game with his mom. Another activity Adam enjoyed was fishing with his Grandpa Olson and uncles. He looked forward to his time in the mountains with them.

Adam was an exceptionally hard worker. But he also enjoyed spending time with friends and was very friendly to everyone. Our hearts are broken at his passing. He will be deeply missed and we look forward to being reunited with him.

A viewing will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 7:00 – 9:00pm at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, Utah. A private family viewing will be held Saturday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Following the family viewing, Graveside Services will be held at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East,Orem, Utah at 11:00am.

