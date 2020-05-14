Jump the Moon owner to give encore drive-in art show

LOGAN – Michael Bingham, executive director of Jump the Moon Art studio, is doing an encore art show to display work he did for the his Utah State University Masters project on Friday, May 22, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“I’ve had several people say they missed my show and wanted to see it,” he said. “Some didn’t even know about it.”

Bingham is far from a traditional artist, although he received a Bachelor’s Degree in illustration from ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, he is continually trying new things to advance his abilities and try to motivate others to create art.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to put on a show to complete is Master of Fine Art’s Degree. All of the galleries were closed and shows canceled due to the global pandemic. He created a drive-in art show at his building adjacent to his Main Street studio on April 24 and 25.

“Everything was closed down, but I don’t take no for an answer,” Bingham said. “I decided to use an old auto body shop space behind the Jump the Moon Studio and display my work so people could drive in and look at the art.”

He wasn’t trying to sell any of the work, it was just for people to enjoy. Bingham kept a registration book for people to sign. The work is personal. It represents his life before the fall that broke his neck in several places as well as his wife reviving him, allowing him a second chance at life.

There are illustrations, sculptures and abstract art pieces that show different stages in his life.

“We did the show for a couple of days and had about 30 cars come through,” Bingham said. “We were trying to keep it kind of small. We didn’t want to attract too many people. With all the coronavirus stuff going on, we didn’t want too many people in one place.”

He let people know about it using social media and felt like he had the right number of visitors. Some people found out after the show and missed attending. Opening it up again will give others a chance to experience his art.

“It was about the right size for what I was trying to do,” Bingham said. “It worked out just about how I wanted it to.”

All of the people that use the studio are in assisted living facilities and can’t attend right now.

“I feel bad for them,” he said. “I love to teach, so I decided to start a YouTube series called Making Art Out of Nothing at All.”

So far, he has five episodes and he plans to continue it for the foreseeable future.

He said the studio workspace has been closed since mid-March.

“It’s still a struggle. We are paying the staff and rent, but if it goes on much longer I don’t know what will happen,” Bingham said. “We are hoping things will calm down and we can open up again.”