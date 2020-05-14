March 22, 1937 – May 11, 2020 (age 83)

Lenice Egbert, 83, passed away peacefully Monday, May 11, 2020 following an extended illness.

Lenice was born to Leonard and Bernice Wilde on March 22, 1937, in Salmon, Idaho, they later moved to Pocatello, Idaho where she graduated from Pocatello High School.

Lenice married Jack Thomas Egbert on June 18, 1955 and together they had 9 children plus some foster children. Lenice was an active and involved member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In her youth Lenice trapped muskrats, shot rattle snakes, once got stuck on a huge rock by a mean bull, and she often looked after her brother, Lee and sister, Sharon.

She learned to play the piano with a couple of lessons then continued on being self-taught to play beautifully. She played the organ at church for years. She enjoyed the adventures of the many businesses Jack opened, writing and telling stories, and river rafting with the river rats.

At the age of 55, she completed her Bachelor’s degree from BYU. Mom loved to hang out with her 6 daughters, Sunday’s with Jason, drives to Preston, and visits from kids and grandkids. Her friends meant so much to her and she would tell such great stories of them to all of us kids.

We extend a heart-felt special thanks to all those she loved. We will always love and miss our Dear Momma!

Jack was her life and when he passed away on February 24, 2019, she would say “If I could find the door to heaven, I’d open it and run to be in his arms”. She has arrived!

Lenice is survived by her 9 children, Jeff (Vickie) Egbert, Bob (Nancy) Egbert, Linda (Don) Birch, JaNece (Todd) Tuckett, Teresa (Kim) Cox, Jason Egbert, Julie (Darren) West, Jennifer (Bret) Jensen, Jackie (Cameron) Peterson, 31 grandchildren, and a LOT of great-grandchildren, as well as her brother Lee Wilde.

Lenice was preceded in death by her husband, Jack T. Egbert; her parents, Leonard and Bernice Wilde, her sister, Sharon Marler, two grandsons, Daniel Jay Birch and Wesley Scott Egbert, and a great-grandson, Samuel Cotton Ball.

A private graveside service was held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello.

