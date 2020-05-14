April 6, 1930 April 6, 1930

May 12, 2020

Ranae Merrill, age 90, of Annis passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho.

Ranae was born April 6, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a daughter of Charles Wray Casper and Donna Miller Casper. Ranae was raised and attended schools in Lewisville and lived in Annis during her entire married life.

She graduated from Midway High School. She married Glen Lewis Merrill on August 4, 1948 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ranae worked for a time at Melaleuca, Beehive Book, Christmastime, and most of her life as a Homemaker.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women.

Ranae loved music, travel, flowers, theatre, carousels, Ferris wheels, reading, her car, her independence, and most of all, her family.

She is survived by four daughters, Diane (Randy) Allen of West Jordan, Utah, Marnae (Eric) Sundberg of Rexburg, Idaho, Janet, (Larry) Stucki of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Marilyn (Andy) Atkinson of Mendon, Utah; Three sons, Dennis (Rhonda) Merrill of Grant, Idaho, Marlan (Linda) Merrill of Selah, Washington, Roger (Heidi) Merrill of Annis, Idaho, brother, Darwin (Sharon) Casper of Lewisville, Idaho, 28 grandchildren and 71 great-grandchildren.

Ranae was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen, son-in-law Jeffrey Rhodes, granddaughter Joanne Merrill and great-granddaughter Halle Merrill.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery, 3810 East Menan Highway, Annis, Idaho at 1:00pm.

The family would like to thank the staff and administration at The Homestead Assisted Living Center for their wonderful care and attention to our mother during her stay. Your kindness was so appreciated by our mother and she loved you all.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Eckersell Funeral Home