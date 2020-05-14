The Family Place helping local families during challenging times

LOGAN – Like most every other organization that provides services and workshops, The Family Place has had to make adjustments because of the current pandemic, according to executive director Sheryl Goodey.

“We’re very excited that our team is able to continue providing services to our fantastic community. We have had the chance to modify our services and actually haven’t had to cancel any of our events. We are still able to provide therapy through online services, we’re able to continue our educations classes, whether that might be a positive parenting class or a step-family class,” she said.

Goodey says since parenting is hard, they want parents to have those resources, especially during this challenging time. Families have been spending a lot of time together and sometimes everyone needs a break. She said they have their Kids Place where children 11 and under can visit virtually and give parents a break for a couple hours and receive some great skills at the same time.

And parents know that they’re safe, so they’re able to do the things they need to. The Family Place is also in the middle of their Be Nice Utah campaign.

“It goes from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day, and we’re trying to have the community participate with us in providing one million ways of kindness in 40 days.”

Goodey said that research has shown that the more kindness we show, we develop connections and as those relationships grow we gain a greater resilience and that can help us to bounce back from a crisis.

More information is available on their website TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org.