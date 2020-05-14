William (Bill) Taylor Dennis

November 1, 1956 – May 11, 2020 (age 63)

William Taylor Dennis (Bill), 63 left his mortal life here to return to his loving Father in Heaven on May 11, 2020, in Logan Utah.

He was born on November 1, 1956 to David Marion and Shirley Anne Stroker Clegg Dennis in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is the second child of 19 in his family.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where his belief and faith remained strong.

He grew up in Newton, Utah, attended school and graduated from Sky View High School in Smithfield, Utah in May of 1975.

He was introduced to the love of his life Jeanette Marie Johnson by a sister. They dated and their love grew very strong. He married her on April 4, 1980, then later they divorced. They had 5 beautiful children Mandy Rae, Jennifer Lynn Smith (Jason), William Taylor II, Timothy Aaron (Anna), and Natasha Charie (Adam).

Bill loved the outdoors and took his family camping and fishing often, and had a great love for his country and served several years in the Utah National Guard. Bill loved to help others. This love poured out greatly in an assisted living center where he worked for several years as some certified nurse’s aide. Bill had a natural talent for carpentry which resulted in some very beautiful cabinets.

The highlights of his life were his grandchildren, and he cherished and loved them deeply.

Bill was proceeded in death by his mother and grandparents.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, former wife, father, siblings, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

