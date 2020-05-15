Essay winners announced by Cache Celebration of Women’s Suffrage

The Cache Celebration of Women's Suffrage 2020 has announced the winners of its essay-writing contest for elementary, middle and high school students.

LOGAN – Organizers of the Cache Celebration of Women’s Suffrage 2020 have announced the winners of their essay-writing contest for students in Cache County elementary, middle and high schools.

The winner of the high school competition is Jenna Campbell, the daughter of Hillary and Adam Campbell. Jenna is a junior at Ridgeline High School.

The middle school winner is Grant Richardson, the son of LaNae and Brian Richardson. He attends North Cache Middle School.

The winner in the contest’s category for Grades 4-6 is Sadie Gallup, the daughter of Chari and Jeremy Gallup. She is a 5th grader at Canyon Elementary School.

“One memorable aspect of this contest,” explains project supervisor Charlotte McConkie, “is that the student essays on women’s suffrage were written during a time of quarantine and dramatic changes in their school and community experiences. These students voluntarily took the time to examine the courageous work of people from the past who were also confronted with negative world circumstances that we out of their control. Their essays were excellent.”

A group of judges from local civic and academic organizations rated the nearly 50 essays submitted for the contest. Their evaluation criteria included the essays’ ideas, development, organization, voice, sentence construction, choice of words and correct grammar.

The contest winners will be celebrated by members of those sponsoring organizations during a drive-by ceremony at the Cache County Courthouse slated for 6 p.m. on Friday, May 15. They will also be featured on the Access Utah program hosted by Tom Williams on Utah Public Radio on May 26.

The essay contest is one of numerous events planned to commemorate 2020 as a momentous landmark in the history of the women’s rights movement. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed women’s right to vote nationwide. It is also the 150th anniversary of the first woman to cast a vote in Utah in 1870 and the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which banned poll taxes, literacy tests and other barriers to all citizens’ rights.

“The Cache Celebration of Women’s Suffrage 2020 created the writing contest to help youth understand the struggle and hard work on the part of many individuals who fought for their right to vote to be recognized,” McConkie adds. “Hundreds of local students watched our video of the historic events surrounding voting rights. Our group also provided interactive exhibitions to every school in Cache and Box Elder counties explaining the three major voting rights victories that occurred in 1870, 1920 and 1965.”