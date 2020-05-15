Idaho governor OKs next step in restoring normal activity

Gov. Brad Little says Idaho will move to the second stage of his four-stage plan to return to regular activity and recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (May 14)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho will move to the second stage of his four-stage plan to return to regular activity and recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Idaho was one of the last states in the country to have a confirmed COVID-19 case. And now, because of the great people of Idaho, we are one of the first states to re-open our economy,” Gov. Little said in a press conference Thursday.

The Republican governor said Thursday that restrictions will be lifted starting Saturday on restaurant indoor dining, hair salons, and indoor gyms and recreation facilities. But social distancing requirements remain, meaning restaurants have to limit seating capacity to 50%.

“We must remain steadfast in keeping Idahoans safe,” Gov. Little added. “That’s why people coming from hotspots, or places with prevalent community spread, should stay home. And if they do enter Idaho, they should self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Folks looking to come to Idaho from places with no community spread or low confirmed cases are now able to freely enter Idaho.”

Little’s plan for moving through the four stages by the end of June is based on declining infections and strong testing. The readiness of the health care system is another factor.