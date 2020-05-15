October 3, 1918 October 3, 1918

May 11, 2020

Nola Schenk Richards, 101, of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 11, 2020.

Nola was born October 3, 1918 in Logan, Utah to John Henry Schenk and Mary Adell Anderson Schenk. She was the sixth of thirteen children, and she grew up on a dairy farm in College Ward, a rural area near Logan. She graduated from South Cache High School in 1936.

Nola married Lynn Cahoon Richards on November 28, 1939 in the Logan Temple. They loved to dance and spent many Saturday nights at Logan’s dance club, The Dansante Ballroom. Their early married years were spent in Cache Valley and Los Angeles, California. In 1942 Lynn was called up to serve in World War II.

When the war was over they moved to Lava Hot Springs, Idaho where they raised their family and owned and operated the Silver Grill Cafe.

Nola lived through The Great Depression and World War II. She was a full-fledged member of the Greatest Generation and was an exemplar of that generation’s finest traits: courage, resourcefulness, self-reliance, and compassion. She enjoyed reading, singing, and did beautiful handwork. She was also a great believer in exercise. She walked regularly, played golf, and in winter she participated in cross-country skiing.

Throughout her life Nola was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served diligently in many callings including Primary President and Relief Society President. After Lynn’s death in 1980, she served three LDS missions. She served the Navajo people in Arizona followed by two Family History missions in Salt Lake City.

She was artistic, dependable and generous with time and means. She was a thoughtful mother and grandmother who went the second mile in helping her family whenever there was a need.

Nola is survived by three children: Tamara (Alan) Christensen; Brenda (Cray) Pollock; and Toni (Craig) Worthington; eleven grandchildren, forty great-grand children, and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two children who died shortly after birth, twelve siblings and a son-in-law.

The family would like to thank Nola’s daughter, Tamara Christensen, and her grand-daughter, Sue Ann Christensen for the constant, capable, and tender care they gave her during her last years.

Graveside services will be held in the Providence Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd., River Heights, Utah on Tuesday, May 19 at 11:00am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes