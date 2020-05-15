Positive COVID-19 cases in Utah approach 7,000; 3,719 have recovered

Utah’s positive cases of COVID-19 grew by 164 in Friday’s report to a total of 6,913, a daily rate increase of 2.4 percent from yesterday.

Almost two-thirds of the new cases were reported in Salt Lake County (105 of 164).

There are 102 positive COVID-19 cases hospitalized currently. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 566 hospitalizations; that number increased by eight since Thursday’s count.

There have been six coronavirus deaths in Utah the last seven days. Total COVID-19 deaths has reached 77. Two more are included in today’s report: an older male between the ages of 18-59, a San Juan County resident who was hospitalized at the time of death and a female between the ages of 60-84 from Salt Lake County, a long-term care facility resident.

The rate of positives among all total tests is still at 4.2 percent. Yesterday’s 3,099 lab tests means 153,218 tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

Among the state’s 6,913 positives, a total of 3,719 are considered “recovered.”

One positive case was found in the Bear River Health District Friday, a patient in Cache County between the ages of 18-60, not currently hospitalized. The BRHD caseload grew to 85: 61 in Cache County, 24 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

There have been seven hospitalizations in Cache County and three in Box Elder County. Among the district’s 85 cases, 58 are termed recovered (41 in Cache County and 17 in Box Elder.)

To qualify as recovered individuals must have been fever free at least three days without the use of fever reducing medications, have improvement in respiratory symptoms and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first began. That leaves 26 active cases in the district.

Idaho has 2,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths. There are still no cases reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties in Idaho.