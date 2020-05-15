Ryan Kent Hadley, 48, of Dayton, Idaho passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 13, 2020.

He was born on May 7, 1972 in Logan, Utah to Kent Hadley and Suzanne Smart. He was the first of three children.

Ryan graduated from Marsh Valley High School in 1990, attended Ricks College, served in the Virginia Richmond Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and was a member of the Preston Unit of the Idaho National Guard.

Ryan married Jennifer Woodhouse on December 16, 1994 in the Logan Utah Temple. They had two sons, Trace and Trevyn.

At the time of death, Ryan was employed at the Pepperidge Farm Factory in Richmond, Utah. He took pride in his work and taught his sons that “If it is a job worth doing, it is a job worth doing well.” He was a great problem solver and enjoyed fixing things and working with his hands. He also loved the outdoors, boating, snowmobiling, and working in his yard. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Ryan is survived by: his wife and two sons; his sister, Amy (Nick) Wuthrich, of Logan, Utah; his brother, Jared (Jessica) Hadley, of South Weber, Utah; his father, Kent (Marsha) Hadley, of Arimo, Idaho; and his parents-in-law, Vaughn and Anita Woodhouse, of Oakley, Idaho. He was preceded in death by: his mother; a brother-in-law, Shaun Woodhouse; and his grandparents.

Private family services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Webb Funeral Home. The services will be streamed live and may be watched by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/AWy2VFPfoIg

Interment will be in the Swan Lake, Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home