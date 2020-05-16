Eliason meat corner to become a multi-family housing development

Wasatch Properties is going to take the 24 acres of the former Eliason Meat Packing property and build some multi-family homes and apartments to ease the housing crunch in Cache Valley.

LOGAN – Construction should be ramping up in the coming weeks as the property located at the northwest corner of 200 North and 600 West in Logan is going to get a new look. The 24 acres of the Eliason Meat Packing property was purchased by Wasatch Property Management for building apartments, townhomes and other multi-family properties.

Bracken Atkinson, a vice president at Wasatch Property Management, said they have been working the property for about three years. They just got the go-head from Logan City. The design process has taken about 18 months.

“It’ a good piece of property with a lot of options,” he said ”We are trying to clean up the property, build affordable homes in that area and enhance the wetland area with trails at the same time.”

He said they have tried to build relationships with the neighbors around the new development and felt like their housing project has been accepted by most of the people around it.

“We will build it in four phases,” he explained. “The first phase will be 164 apartments for workforce families.”

The apartments will focus on families with an income of $30,000 to $60,000 a year. He said there is a huge need for this type of housing in Cache Valley. The apartments will be typical blue-collar family living spaces with an increase percentage of three bedroom apartments.

Phase II will be 47 townhome units for sale and Phase III will be 60 affordable senior housing units for people living on Social Security.

“A lot of retired people sell their homes and are looking for something they can afford to live on with their Social Security,” Atkinson said. “We have built similar projects in Salt Lake and it has been fantastic.”

He said people can keep their car and have a good lifestyle. The building complex will have full onsite management.

Phase IV is a 200 market-driven apartment complex including residential commercial spots for hair stylists, daycare and possibly medical offices.

“All of these projects meet an affordable housing crisis we have in Logan,” Atkinson said. “I feel like the biggest thing we are tackling is housing, focusing on families.”

The kind of people they are targeting for the apartments are the workforce blue-collar group that need a place to live and raise a family.

The entire project will have buildings fully managed with walking trails and swimming pools.

“I’m excited about this project,” Atkinson said. “I think this project is being built around strong neighborhoods with great citizens.”

Residents will be able to use the walkways throughout the project.

“We have a 28 year history of a proven process that works,” Atkinson said. “We build a quality product and have a proven management system.”

Locally, Wasatch Property Management built and manages The Foothills, The Four Seasons and The Riverwoods. The company also has a number of projects in other Utah cities and states.