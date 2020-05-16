One new positive COVID-19 case found in Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY – The one positive new case of COVID-19 found Saturday in the Bear River Health District was a patient in Box Elder County, between the ages of 18-60, and is not currently hospitalized. The BRHD caseload grew to 88, 63 in Cache County (including two more cases added late Friday), 25 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

Utah’s positive cases of COVID-19 grew by 155 Saturday to a total of 7,068, a daily rate increase of 2.2 percent from yesterday.

There are 103 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 578 hospitalizations; that number increased by 12 since Friday’s count.

Total COVID-19 deaths in Utah have reached 78.

The seventh death in the last eight days was recorded Saturday. The patient was an older female between the ages of 18-59, a Salt Lake County resident who was a long-term care facility resident.

The rate of positives among all total tests is still at 4.2 percent. Yesterday’s 3,896 lab tests means 166,774 tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

Among the state’s 7,068 positives, a total of 3,896 are considered “recovered.”

Idaho has 2,389 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths. There are still no cases reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties in Idaho.