Just one new weekend COVID-19 case found in BRHD

BRIGHAM CITY – A single new case of COVID-19 Saturday was the only positive new weekend test in the Bear River Health District. It involved a patient in Box Elder County, between the ages of 18-60, and not currently hospitalized.

Over the weekend, the BRHD caseload grew to 88, 63 in Cache County (including two more cases added late Friday), 25 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

Utah’s positive cases of COVID-19 grew by 155 Saturday and 170 Sunday to a total of 7,238, a daily rate increase of 2.2 percent.

Utah officials keep an eye on the daily average of new cases which recently had averaged between 138 and 146 until the 170 Sunday.

There are 103 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 586 hospitalizations; that number increased by 20 Saturday and Sunday.

Total COVID-19 deaths in Utah have reached 80.

There have been nine deaths the last nine days, including two Salt Lake County residents Sunday and one Saturday.

A total nearly 8,000 tests were conducted Saturday and Sunday and the rate of positives among all total tests is still at 4.2 percent. The weekend’s total of lab tests means 170,753 tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

Among the state’s 7,238 positives, a total of 4,075 are considered “recovered.”

There are now 2.419 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho and 73 deaths. There are still no cases reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties in Idaho.