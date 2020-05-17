Missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dies in crash

Photo of Elder Mckay Bergeson (Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — A 19-year-old missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Utah has died after being involved in a traffic accident. Elder Mckay Bergeson of Bountiful passed away Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle.

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said, “With heavy hearts, we share news of the death of a young missionary.”

Bergeson was riding his bike in LaFayette, Georgia when the accident occurred. His companion was not injured.

Bergeson was serving in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission that covers portions of Georgia. He had been serving since December 2019.

Woodruff said, “We express our sympathy and heartfelt condolences to (Bergeson’s) family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this difficult time.”

Funeral services are still being arranged.

