USU prepares for the return of employees in low risk phase

LOGAN – When Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced the state would move to the yellow low-risk phase of his Utah Leads 2.0 plan — effective Saturday, May 16 — Utah State University announced it would start to bring employees to campus “in a carefully phased approach.”

President Noelle Cockett said in the next few weeks, guidelines will be created for departments to follow in resuming in-person operations in order to respond to COVID-19.

“We all look forward to being back on campus. Resuming in-person operations is the first step to getting ready to welcome our students back,” said President Cockett. “I want to thank everyone at USU’s campuses for following public health guidelines and continuing to protect the health and safety of our Aggie Family.”

In the weeks ahead, preparing for the return to campus, President Cockett will host a virtual town hall for employees.

Public health officials have emphasized the importance of protecting high-risk individuals until COVID-19 is gone. Those individuals may be concerned about how to return to work safely. Those are concerns USU administrators have at the forefront of their planning for the future.

Because the coronavirus can be spread even before individuals become symptomatic, it is very important that all employees follow public health guidance to protect each other and those in their homes:

-Wear a cloth face mask when interacting with those from other households, especially when it is not possible to maintain a 6-foot physical distance.

-Practice social distancing with those from other households.

-Follow strict hygiene standards. Clean hands frequently, avoid touching the face, cover coughs and sneezes, and regularly clean high-touch surfaces.

Employees who develop any symptoms of an illness should stay home and not come to campus. If an employee comes to work ill, they risk infecting others and causing colleagues to be quarantined.

The Utah Department of Health recommends COVID-19 testing for anyone with one of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste.