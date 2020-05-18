Allen Gayle Purser, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16 2020 at the Portneuf Medical Center from complications of a heart attack.

He was born December 19, 1945 in Preston, Idaho to Arland and Floris Chadwick Purser. After high school, he served in the Gulf States Mission. He attended Ricks College and then was drafted for the Vietnam War.

He met and married Vicki Shoaf on June 11, 1971 in the Logan temple. They were blessed with six children (four daughters and two sons). Allen loved the mountains, wildlife, waterways, and camping. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time in his garden which he was extremely proud of. He loved to watch the Utah Jazz with his family. He worked at E. A. Millers in Hyrum, Utah for over 30 years.

Allen loved his Heavenly Father and his son, Jesus Christ. He read the Book of Mormon and prayed every day; he knew the power of prayer was real. He had a firm testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-days saints. He served faithfully in all his callings. He used his priesthood to bless his family.

Allen loved his family with all his heart, he always put them first. They are his absolute pride and joy. He loved spending time with all of his kids, and grandkids. He loved doing cookouts, family home evenings, and birthdays. He always taught that family was the most important thing in life, and that nothing else mattered.

He is survived by his wife Vicki of 49 years from Preston, Idaho; Amy (David) Esplin of Preston, Idaho; Jenny Lee of Lewiston, Utah; Brant (Katie) of Franklin, Idaho; LeighAnn Purser and Michael Purser of Preston, Idaho. He also has nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He has six sisters and two brothers. He is proceeded in death by His father, daughter Emily, a son-in-law Gene Lee, and three infant brothers.

Private family services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched Friday at 11:00am MST by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/qseDTj2ID_U

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

