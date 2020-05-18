David (Dave) Allan Johnson, 58, was tragically taken from us on May 10, 2020 in Crescent City, California.

David was born on November 23, 1961 to Robbie and Mansel Johnson in Lancaster, California. He was all boy and always hurting himself. David loved riding his 3-wheelers and dirt bikes and always getting hurt. He started kindergarten in bandages covering his stitches, He always had a amazing talent in art. He drew some amazing pictures.

As David grew older, he continued to live in Lancaster, California and met his first love Karen Hall (Gross) they married February 4, 1981 and soon after in July of 1981 they were blessed with their first-born child Jennifer (Jen). They were married a short time but always did remain friends and shared something special. Soon after, David married his second wife Judy Pincoffs and they spent 12 years of their lives together bringing two more beautiful girls into the world Amber was born in October of 1987 and Carrie August of 1994.

Throughout this time David was an amazing Carpenter that was his best talent. He could build anything and he took pride in his work. He always worked hard at providing for his family. He loved taking his daughters to go shooting and going to drag boat races and races of any kind. He always had his foot petal to the metal is what he would say. I say he had a need for speed.

His most favorite all-time spot to go was Pismo Beach in California. He would camp out with his girls on the dunes. David’s needs for speed got him there too driving his car on the sand dunes into the ocean but somehow we managed to save that one. He would always go to Morro Bay which is right next to Pismo Beach and go out on the levy with Jen and Amber and bark at the seals and collect the starfish from the rocks as the waves moved back before another one would come crashing in.

There will always be so many good memories of David he was a very hard worker and loving Father that always had a wild fun side to him that kept you laughing and smiling.

In 1999 David’s entire life changed. The evil of the world got the best of him and he moved to Brookings, Oregon. His daughters remained in Southern California. He wanted to be closer to his mother at the time and there he had met Kelly. They spent many, many years together as partners but when their partnership didn’t work, they remained best friends. Always there for each other and with the wild side those two had they were 2 peas in a pod. During this time David still would make it to go see his girls in the important times of their lives, in 2005 he made it to Amber’s Graduation and in 2008 was able to walk his daughter Amber down the aisle one of her most memorable moments. He traveled to Idaho to see his daughter Jen and her first born daughter another great memory.

About 10 years ago David made an apartment in the shop at his parents’ home in Crescent City in which he lived the remainder of his life. He was close to his mother and father and still kept his talent of building things and kept up on his parents’ home building things, taking any construction job he could and just being David.

Heaven gained an amazing carpenter. He will be so missed by his girls. David is now reunited with his mother Robbie in which passed away 3 weeks prior and his Kelly. He is survived by his father Mansel Johnson who resides in Seaview senior living in Brookings, Oregon. His daughter Jen Merrill in Preston, Idaho with his grandchildren Alyssa and Seth. His daughter Amber (Bryan) Kelso in Logan, Utah with grandchildren Christopher and Cailee, and his youngest daughter Carrie Newman in Preston, Idaho with grandchildren Jeremiah, Kendall, Tayzlee and Everly as well as nieces and nephews and the many friends he called family.

We miss you already dad and we love you and know you will keep an eye on your loved ones like you always did!

