Hughes on COVID-19 and campaign

File photo

He’s one of four Republican candidates for Governor, former speaker of the Utah House, Greg Hughes, was a guest last week on KVNU’s For the People program. He said in planning campaigns, nobody foresaw a pandemic putting a detour in things. He said it feels like being in a bad James Bond movie and being under house arrest. But he did say they are making the best of it. He said more candidates need to address the state’s response to the pandemic.

“I think one of the biggest challenges, in addition to the pandemic and the state’s response, is really having someone who also is a candidate for this office, the Lieutenant Governor. Who is also, by choice and by the governor’s choice, the chair of the state COVID-19 task force. What it does is, I think, it politicizes something that every candidate should be able to talk about,” Hughes said.

He said some are reluctant to speak up about their concerns or bring things to the electorate’s attention because they fear being accused of having ulterior motives. But Hughes said he’s not in that camp and he has been trying to point out things that he’s not going to let anyone shame him away from. GregHughes.com is his website.