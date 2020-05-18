Idaho’s first mail-in primary moves ahead amid coronavirus

Written by Associated Press
May 18, 2020
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots at Collister Elementary in Boise, Idaho. On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Idaho is holding an entirely mail-in primary for the first time as the state works to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is holding an entirely mail-in primary for the first time as the state works to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Ballots must be requested by Tuesday and returned by 8 p.m. June 2, with results announced that evening.

Democratic voters will see one high-profile name on their ballot: Former 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Paulette Jordan of Plummer is running against former congressional candidate Jim Vandermaas for a chance to challenge GOP Sen. Jim Risch in November.

Jordan garnered national attention during her 2018 campaign amid hopes from supporters that she could become the first Native American governor in the United States.

