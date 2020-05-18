October 29, 1957 October 29, 1957

May 15, 2020

James G. Hamilton, 62, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.

James was born on October 29, 1957 in Willits, California to William Andrew Hamilton and Elva Kent.

He grew up and lived most of his life in Malad, Idaho. James was a happy person that loved art and to draw. He loved to be with family and around animals anytime he could. Family gatherings were always his favorite time in life.

James was full of life and the last couple years that he lived in the nursing home he enjoyed entertaining the nurses and they loved being around him because of it. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the care providers at Oneida County Nursing Home that took such good care of him.

James is survived by his brother; Calvin Dean Hamilton, and sisters; Carol Sue, Flossie, Forest and Tami. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Andrew and Elva Kent Hamilton.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

