Jared Robert Pehrson

Our much loved son, and brother, passed from this life Sunday morning, May 17, 2020 due to a blood clot.

Jared was born March 24, 1980 to Trudy Lynn Larsen and Richard J. Pehrson Jr. in Ogden, Utah.

Jared attended West Weber Elementary, County View Elementary, Roy Jr. High, Rocky Mountain Jr. High, and Fremont High School. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He married Sarah Keener May 16, 1998. From this marriage came four boys whom he loved dearly: Kory Robert (Madi), Joshua Wyatt, Colby Layne, and Zachary Isaiah. They later divorced. He married Lisa Salazar August 8, 2003. They later divorced.

Jared worked very hard and took great pride in doing a good job and doing it right. He was generous and would give you his last dime, even when that was all he had. He loved to go fishing and camping and he loved his dogs and his cat.

He is survived by his parents, sister Melissa (Joshua Kent) Hall, sons Kory (Madi), Josh, Colby and Zachary, grandson Eric, niece Arya Sofia Hall, nephews Archer Jameson Hall and McLane Sterling Hall.

Jared was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Ryan L. Pehrson, grandparents Richard J. and Jeannine Pehrson, Robert Leland and Jean McFarland Larsen, Uncle Lynn Bryant and Aunt Debra Jeannine DeGroot.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, Utah.

