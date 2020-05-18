Our beautiful mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend, Jill Cheshire Drollinger, 83, passed away May 18, 2020 in Logan, Utah at the Rocky Mountain Care Center from complications due to age.
She was born July 18, 1936 in Montpelier, Idaho the daughter of Harold Cheshire and Elizabeth Morf. She lived in Ogden, Salt Lake City, California and Arizona. She attended schools in Salt Lake and Ogden and graduated from Preston High School.
She worked at Alvey’s Candy in Richmond, Utah, at Sav-On Drugstore and at Karess’s Dime Store in Sugarhouse, Utah. She was also a Nurse’s aide in a pre-natal unit and loved every bit of the snuggles she received and gave. She then moved to Arizona, where she met a handsome cowboy named John Franklin Drollinger. They were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on January 16, 1959.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of her callings were in the Relief Society presidency and as Young Women’s president serving with the youth. She also served the community as PTA president, was part of May activities dinner committees for Black and White Days. She helped with 4H, gave many hugs and encouragement to many friends. She was a true-blue friend.
The things she loved most was family, friends and getting together to play games. She had an interest in cars she got from her father. She loved to cook and take cooking classes. She was a very out-going person- she loved getting together and having a party.
She is survived by Tammy Heslop (Rod) of Aloha, Oregon; Joy Stieger (Ferrin) of Vernal, Utah; Sally Cheatham (Karl) of Hyrum, Utah; Mark Drolliger (Valerie) of Bloomfield, New Mexico; Roger Drollinger (Kris) of Hyrum, Utah; Rick Drollinger (Tracy) of Roy, Utah; Kevin Drollinger (Angie) of Hyrum, Utah; Amy Wells (David) of Henderson, Nevada. She has 27 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by brothers Jimmy Cheshire (June) of Clovis, California and Kim Cheshire (Sue) of Hyrum, Utah. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, John Franklin Drollinger, by her parents, Harold James Cheshire and Elizabeth Alma Cheshire and by a brother, Dennis Cheshire (Martha). Her legacy of love and family will live on forever!
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Richmond Stake Center, 135 West Main Street, Richmond, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10:30 – 11:30am at the stake center. Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery.
