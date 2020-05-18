Joanne May Holbrook Niederhauser, age 80, returned home to her Heavenly Father on May 14, 2020. She died of cancer.

Joanne was born on September 28, 1939 to William Ray Holbrook and Alice Ruth Scott in Ogden, Utah. She has one brother, Delbert William Holbrook, who survives her. Her father served in the Navy and they lived in several places in the United States while she was growing up, finally settling in Verdeland Park in Layton, Utah.

Joanne graduated from Davis High School in 1957. She was so fond of “dear old Davis High School” that her children all heard this song as their lullaby song when they were children.

She met Karren Niederhauser while she was a car hop at the “Pink Bunny” Drive In during her high school years. They were married in 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple.

Karren and Joanne had six children. Julie (David Grose), Jeffrey (Fran Fletcher), Carrie (Scott Vaterlaus), Steven (Tammy Maughan), Debbie (Mike Christensen), and Spencer. Their children were raised first in Clearfield, and then in Clinton, Utah.

Joanne loved her family and enjoyed being a homemaker. She worked for several years at the ZCMI bakery and also giving out demos at local grocery stores. She was a great baker.

She had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings and especially enjoyed her service as a ward Relief Society President and in the Young Women’s program.

After retirement, she and Karren served an LDS mission in the St. Louis Missouri Mission as Welfare Missionaries. While serving there, she fell and broke her hip. After a partial hip replacement at a hospital there, she and Karren continued to serve in St. Louis. She made such a quick recovery that she was known in the hospital as “the miracle lady”.

She is survived by her husband, all six children and by 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Providence City Cemetery, 900 East River Heights Blvd, River Heights, Utah at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

