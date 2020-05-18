Logan man remains in jail while attorneys work out possible plea deal in domestic violence case

Booking photo for Dillan T. Derrick (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Logan man remains in jail accused of assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Dillan T. Derrick was originally booked May 7, where he is being held without bail.

Derrick was in 1st District Court Monday afternoon for a continued initial appearance. He previously was charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and, aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Public defender Mike McGinnis said he had collected evidence in the case and was working on a possible plea agreement. He asked for more time to work out the details.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Derrick to appear again in court June 1.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a domestic dispute on May 7. The alleged victim claimed Derrick had come over to her residence earlier to discuss their relationship. During the argument the woman reportedly told the suspect to leave multiple times.

The woman claimed Derrick pushed her and at one point, briefly wrapped his hands around her neck to choke her. She had bruising, scratches and swelling on parts of her body.

Officers later interviewed Derrick. He acknowledged to going to the victim’s residence to confront her with allegations of cheating. He claimed that a mutual fight ensued as he tried to take the victim’s cellphone. He denied choking the woman explaining instead that he grabbed her by the shoulders and held her down.

Officers determined Derrick was allegedly the aggressor in the assault and arrested him.

Derrick could face up to life in prison if convicted. He has faced similar charges during the past six months according to court records.

