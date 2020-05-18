Lynn H. Wheeler, 79, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away in his home of Mountain Green, Utah on the morning of May 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family who adored him. He was patient, long suffering, and rarely complained of the many complications he endured through his struggle with diabetes. These complications eventually took his precious life.

Lynn was born in Ogden, Utah and spent his growing up years in West Weber, where he developed lifelong friends. His parents were James Melvin Wheeler and Cynthia Lois Heslop.

In 1958 he served in the Army National Guard with two of his best friends Dennis Hansen and Rollo Peterson. All fresh out of high school, they traveled to Fort Ord, California for basic training. This would be their first experience away from home, and they would all serve in the same company. Lynn’s service in the National Guard would last until 1966, but his patriotism would last his lifetime.

In 1962 he served in the Spanish American Mission in San Antonio, Texas. He spent 2 ½ years in the Lord’s service which forever changed his life. He always encouraged his children and grandchildren to serve the Lord. He supported the missionary effort greatly and knew how important the work of sharing the restored gospel of Jesus Christ to the world was. He had three children and ten grandchildren serve missions, with many still to follow.

He married his sweetheart, Marguerite Yates (from Brigham City, Utah), on September 1, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple. They met while both attending Weber State College, where they shared many happy experiences together. He graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Accounting, later receiving his certificate as a Certified Public Accountant.

Lynn and Marge enjoyed many travels during their early years of marriage as Lynn worked as an auditor for the IRS. They lived for three months in Hawaii before having children.

They began having and raising their family in Ogden. Their first home purchased was on Chimes View Drive in Ogden, where they lived seven years. Lynn then received a position with Boyd Martin Company as a controller which led to their move to Fruit Heights where they lived for 35 years before moving to Mountain Green. Wonderful friendships and connections were developed in each of the places which they have called home.

Lynn would later serve as CFO for Motor Cargo where he worked the majority of his life. Motor Cargo was eventually purchased by UPS at the very end of his career and from there he retired. He worked so hard all his life and after retirement still wanted to work, taking a part time job for a prominent legal firm in Salt Lake City where he worked for only a short time.

Lynn served in many church callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Over the years, he has had the opportunity to serve as counselor in the Bishopric, and he has served as an assistant secretary, in youth programs, Elders Quorum, and as High Priest Group Leader. He was always a faithful home teacher. He presided over his family with leadership and love. Each of his children looked to him for guidance and instruction and he filled their minds with wisdom, encouragement, and support. Priesthood blessings were given regularly in their home and stand out profoundly to all his children.

Lynn valued education and hard work and he loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. He spent longs hours at work and doing his best to learn and progress even if it didn’t always come easy. When asked how he handled stressful situations, his frank reply was, “Go to Work!” He was able to continue to work and take care of his affairs up until, very literally, the end of his life. He was a very determined and independent man. He wanted his children to learn the value of work and encouraged and supported them in their endeavors to progress, learn, and develop. He would always offer his help but expected those receiving his help to do all that they could for themselves. His family deeply relied on his wisdom, knowledge, and sound advice to navigate the challenges of their own lives. He valued individual agency and provided guidance but always emphasized the need to make individual choices.

Lynn was preceded in death by his father, James Melvin Wheeler; mother, Cynthia Lois Heslop; and brother, Brian Wheeler. He is survived by his loving companion, Marguerite Yates; children, Debbie Steed (Greg), Julie Wiscombe (Dal), Brett Wheeler (Sherry), Tami Garn (Matthew), Jason Wheeler (Debbie), and Rachael Gardner (Jeff); 30 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jim Wheeler, Phil Wheeler, Della Wayment, and Carol Bennett.

Funeral services will be held for immediate family on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. A family viewing will take place at 10:00am on Thursday at the mortuary. Interment, West Weber Cemetery. Due to the difficult conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, only direct descendants will be permitted to attend.

The family expresses sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support by so many wonderful friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the mission fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on their website.

Please send and upload the family a video tribute through “Send Hugs” at: https://www.sendhugs.com/record/9CjnQGbTJHs/Lynn-H.-Wheeler.

