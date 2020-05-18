Marva Lou Olsen Richardson

December 11, 1931 – May 14, 2020 (age 88)

Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, Marva, age 88, passed away on May 14, 2020 at Cache Valley Assisted Living in Providence, Utah, with her family at her side.

She was born December 11, 1931 in Hyrum, Utah. She was one of 13 siblings born to Fred Hilary and Ruby Olsen.

At the age of 17, she married Gerald Wallace Richardson and moved to Cache Junction, Utah. Gerald’s mother, Afton, managed The Cache Junction Café (The Beanery) for Union Pacific Railroad until her passing in 1965 at which point Gerald and Marva took over management. They managed The Beanery until it was torn down by the railroad in 1986.

When they took over management, Mom was anxious to draw more customers and make her mark in the business. She introduced her famous homemade cinnamon rolls and cheese soup, they quickly became favorites to the customers. These add-ons to the menu became as famous as their shrimp, pies, homemade fries, and dinner rolls. Due to their restaurant, Marva and Gerald knew many people from the valley and beyond.

Mom was a very social person and loved her community as well as meeting new people. She cared immensely for all of their employees. Anyone who knew Marva, absolutely loved her. Running the restaurant ended up being the perfect fit and lifestyle for her. She loved living in her little railroad town and was very active in the community. She enjoyed many activities including PTA, Cub Scouts, bowling, DUP, Literary club, Relief Society, and many more.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed her many callings. On top of all her clubs, she also took many classes such as oil painting, embroidery, and upholstery. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, quilting, puzzles, cross words, and playing with her grandchildren.

Mom always made time for her grandchildren and they all absolutely loved and adored her. She enjoyed taking them places and doing whatever would make them happy. If they ever became bored, she would quickly create something for them to do such as fishing, fool’s gold hunting along the train tracks, crafts, arrowhead hunting, coloring, toad catching, etc. She was the very best at telling bed-time stories and this became very routine and expected when any of the grandkids slept over.

After The Beanery was torn down and Dad passed away in 1994, she went on to work for Needham Jewelers as a bookkeeper, The Book Table as a clerk, and later on for Herff Jones before finally retiring.

Mom was an inspiration to her children and grandchildren and all the lives she touched. Her friendly and intelligent confidence was contagious as well as her non-stop energy and love for life. She will be greatly missed and forever loved!

Marva is survived by her three children; Lisa (Jeff – deceased) Ford, Lana (Gene – deceased) Pleisch, and Chris (Cynthia) Richardson. Six grandchildren; Jennifer Anderson, William Pleisch (Tori), Cody Ford, Misty (Eric) Murray, Beau Richardson, and Gracie Richardson. Six great-grandchildren; Paige Anderson, Sophia, Macie, Mason, Noah, and Freya. And one great-great-grandchild, Oakley. Four siblings; Iris Andrews, Marian McFarland Gerard, Sondra Alvis, and Paul Olsen. As well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, beginning at 11:30am in the Newton City Cemetery, 1005 North 100 West, Newton, Utah. We ask that everyone attending the service please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries