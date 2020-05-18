One new COVID-19 positive case in BRHD while move to Yellow status drives gas prices up

LOGAN – The AAA travel services company Monday published figures showing Utah tied for the seventh biggest gasoline price increase nationally in the past week, due in part to the state moving to a coronavirus yellow status and the prospect of travel with Memorial Day approaching.

Regular gasoline Monday in Utah was priced at $2.02, up from $1.96 a week ago. The national average is $1.87 a gallon.

At the same time, the Monday report from the Utah Department of Health indicated one new COVID-19 case in the Bear River Health District, a new case in Cache County.

That leaves BRHD caseload at 89: 64 in Cache County, 25 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County. There are 31 active cases in the district.

Utah’s positive cases of COVID-19 grew by 146 Monday to a total of 7,384, a daily rate increase of 2.0 percent.

There are 98 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized throughout the state. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 595 hospitalizations; that number increased by nine since yesterday.

Total COVID-19 deaths in Utah remain at 80, which is the same as yesterday.

A total of 3,270 tests were administered since yesterday and the rate of positives is still at 4.2 percent. That means there have been 174,022 tests given since the start of the pandemic.

Among the state’s 7,384 positives, a total of 4,183 are considered “recovered.”

There are now 2,419 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho and 73 deaths. There are still no cases reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties in Idaho.