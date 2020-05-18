Search crews find missing hiker near Leatham Hollow

HYRUM — Search and rescue crews were called out to find a missing hiker in the Leatham Hollow area of Blacksmith Fork Canyon. The man reportedly left Sunday for a hike in the mountains east of Hyrum and failed to return.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said the adult male reportedly left his family a map of where he was going and when he would be returning. The family notified sheriff’s deputies Sunday night when the man didn’t return home.

According to emergency radio traffic, crews located the man around 9:45 a.m. Monday. He was reportedly in good condition and transported back to the valley.

Peck said searchers had a pretty good idea where the man was reported to be.

Crews located footprints that matched the boots the hiker was wearing shortly before finding him. A helicopter had also been dispatched to help assist the search from the air.

Peck said the area is pretty remote and still partially snow covered this time of year.

