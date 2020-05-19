Nibley man confesses to physically assaulting female family member

Booking photo for Kevin A. DeLeon (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Nibley man has admitted to assaulting a woman during a fight and other crimes. Kevin A. DeLeon accepted a plea deal that could still send him to prison.

DeLeon was in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault and possession or use of a controlled substance, both amended to class A misdemeanors. In two unrelated cases, he also confessed to another count of drug possession, a third-degree felony, and, a threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor.

On May 1, Cache County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Hyrum residence on report of a domestic dispute. DeLeon had been seen physically attacking the victim.

The woman, who was reportedly a close family member of DeLeon’s, told deputies she and the defendant were in an argument when she told him to leave. He then attacked her, causing her to fall to the ground. She had a huge lump on her forehead, cut above her left eyelid, and claw marks and nail prints on the right side of her neck. She was treated by paramedics and released.

During Tuesday hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray explained that earlier in the year a warrant was served at DeLeon’s residence. During the search, law enforcement found methamphetamine. Later jail deputies overheard the defendant threatening another woman during a phone call.

Public defender Mike McGinnis explained that as part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining charges against DeLeon. They also decided to allow the defendant to be released from jail on probation, while waiting to be sentenced. He will also undergo a presentence report about his criminal history.

DeLeon spoke only briefly, telling the court he was guilty of the charges.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered DeLeon to appear again in court June 29 for sentencing.

