No new positive cases in Bear River Health District Tuesday

LOGAN – The Bear River Health Department (BRHD) caseload remained unchanged with no positive coronavirus tests Tuesday.

That leaves the BRHD at 89 cases, 64 in Cache County, 25 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

Among the district’s 89 cases, 62 are considered to be “recovered.” Recovered individuals have been fever free at least three days without the use of fever-reducing medications, have improvement in respiratory symptoms and at least10 days have passed since symptoms first began (or a positive test has been obtained.)

Four Cache County cases were rated recovered since yesterday.

Including the statistics from yesterday’s report, there have been 5,443 tests performed in the BRHD, yielding an overall positive rate of 1.64 percent.

In the latest Idaho report there are now 2,455 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 74 deaths. There are still no cases reported in Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties in Idaho.