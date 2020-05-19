North Logan man sentenced to prison for assaulting and harassing ex-girlfriend

Booking photo for Taylor W. Seamons (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old North Logan man has been sentenced to prison after confessing to physically and electronically harassing a woman. Taylor W. Seamons accepted a plea deal and was sentenced right after.

Seamons was in 1st District Court for a pretrial hearing Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a protective order, a third-degree felony, theft, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, both class A misdemeanors.

In March, Seamons texted and harassed his ex-girlfriend numerous times. He later confronted her while she was parked outside the Cache Valley Mall. During the argument, he reached into the vehicle, grabbed the victim’s shirt and stole it.

The woman told officers that she had received at least 100 texts and other social media posts from Seamons. The messages contained explicit language, violating a protective order that was previously filed in the Logan City Justice Court.

The victim also described how she and her 2-year-old son, along with another man were parked inside the vehicle at the mall. Seamons approached the car and reached into the passenger window, grabbed her chest and ripped off her shirt, claiming it was his.

Seamons was on probation when the crime occurred. He had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

During Tuesday’s hearing, public defender Mike McGinnis explained that as part of the plea deal prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges against Seamons. They also agreed to recommend the prison sentences run at the same time and that the defendant be given credit for time he had already spent in jail.

McGinnis said Seamons has a lot of potential. He hoped that prison would help him turn his life around.

Seamons didn’t speak during Tuesday’s hearing. He refused to make any comments before being sentenced.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Seamons to a prison term of no more than five years. She hoped that prison would give him a chance to change his life.

