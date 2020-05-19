April 26, 1946 – May 15, 2020 – (age 74)

William Brent (Bill) Jensen passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 15, 2020.

He was born April 26, 1946 to Wilson Boyd (Bud) and Dorothy Jensen. He was raised and lived in Brigham City his entire life. The fourth of five children, Billy helped in the family grocery store adjacent to their home.

Following graduation from Box Elder High School in 1964, he started working at Hill Air Force Base. Most of his career was spent with Thiokol as a programmer and then systems analyst. He retired in 2005.

He married Vicki Cochran on November 15, 1968 in Brigham City. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden temple. They were blessed with three children: Andria, Brett and Monica.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved his time serving in the Brigham City temple until he had to give it up for medical reasons.

Bill was always active. He loved golf, tennis and pickleball. He also enjoyed walking, playing games with family, fishing and camping. We will miss his smile, his laugh and his warm presence.

We would like to thank his loving hospice workers from Integrity – Jody, Alexis, Eric and Jen, who went above and beyond, and all those that have shown love and support to the family during this time.

Bill is survived by his wife Vicki of 52 years, daughters Andria (Clenneth) Berry and Monica (Eric) Bottelberghe, daughter-in-law Joanna Jensen, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grand-daughter. He is also survived by two sisters Kaylene (Jerry) Nelson and Shaunna Sandersfeld. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Lynn and Phil and his son Brett.

A private family graveside service was held at the Brigham City Cemetery on Monday, May 18, 2020.

In Bill’s honor please spend precious time with loved ones or enjoy a game of pickleball.

