July 1, 1958 – May 16, 2020 (age 61)

Allan Hendry Maughan, 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on May 16, 2020, at his home in St. George.

Allan was born in Logan on July 1, 1958, to Clarke P. and Ruth H. Maughan. He spent his youth in Wellsville working on the family farm and participating in community and church sports. He attended Wellsville Elementary, South Cache Junior High, and Sky View High where he was a leader in student government and sports.

He served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Fukuoka, Japan. He attended Dixie State and graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor’s Degree. He spent the majority of his career in banking in Cache Valley and St. George.

Allan was a loving father, had the biggest heart, and was always there to help someone in need. His friendly and generous nature made him a friend to all he came in contact with. Allan was a hard worker and loyal to friends and family. He loved the Aggies, the Jazz, the Green Bay Packers and golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Steven, and a sister Marci. He is survived by his beautiful daughters, who were the light of his life, Mariessa (Conner) of Salt Lake, Utah and Alyssa Brooke of Tacoma, Washington. He is also survived by siblings, Marilyn (Joe) Smith of Phoenix, Arizona; Michelle Lyle of Logan, Utah; Brian (Cheri’) Maughan of Wellsville, Utah; Glade (Suzette) Smith of Wellsville, Utah and Janice (Kelly) Reese of Benson, Utah as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private services will be held for family and close friends.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries