Logan’s parks, pavilions and recreation center open again

A limited schedule of aerobic, yoga and fitness classes resumed May 20 as the Logan Community Recreation Center reopened following a hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

LOGAN – The City of Logan’s parks and recreation facilities are now open again.

Russ Akina, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation, relayed that message to members of the Logan City Council on May 19.

The only exception will be the ball fields at city parks, Akina explained, which will remain closed until June 1.

Akina told council members that his Parks and Recreation staff had completed the process of sanitizing all playground equipment and pavilions. He added that park restrooms had been open since May 15.

Akina said that the public should practice personal responsibility when using park facilities and parents must supervise their children. Park users should also limit the size of gatherings and maintain social distance, plus carry and frequently use hand sanitizer.

The park restrooms will be sanitized on a daily basis. Pavilions and playground equipment will be sanitized periodically, Akina added.

Park picnic pavilions are now available for use again by reservation. Pavilions can be reserved online at pr.loganutah.org or by calling the Logan Parks and Recreation Department at (435) 716-9250.

At the Logan Community Recreation Center, all areas will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis except for the locker rooms, which will remain closed under Cache County’s current Yellow/Low risk level due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A limited schedule of aerobic, yoga and fitness classes will be offered at the recreation center beginning May 20.

Akina said that staff members will monitor and restrict the number of patrons allowed into various areas of the recreation center and patrons must maintain strict social distancing.

He cautioned that patrons must bring their own exercise equipment as those items will not be available for check out at the recreation center.

Akina explained that recreation center memberships that were interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak will be extended when Cache County moves to the Green/New Normal risk level under the statewide “Utah Leads Together 2.0” plan.