Mark Allen Lund, age 40, passed away May 14, 2020 from a massive brain aneurysm.

Mark was born December 31, 1979 to his parents, Karen and Austin Lund. He graduated from Box Elder High school and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Houston, Texas. After his mission, he attended Utah State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business.

Mark was lucky enough to meet his sweet wife, Elizabeth Lloyd, at the single’s ward, and their hearts became forever tied. They were married in the Logan Temple on April 2, 2004. Mark and Elizabeth were blessed with two miracle daughters, Addyson and Elyse, so two hearts quickly doubled to four. Mark was an amazing daddy, and took great pride in protecting and caring for his family. He always knew how to make all three of his girls smile.

Mark worked as a Financial Advisor for Transamerica as well as a Finance Manager for Northrop Grumman. Mark was a very hard worker and he could build or maintain anything he put his mind to.

Mark is survived by so many who love him, including his wife, Elizabeth, and daughters, Addyson and Elyse; by his grandmother, Doris Randolph; his loving parents, Austin and Karen Lund; and siblings, Melissa Owen; Tim (Kendra) Lund, Anthony (Marci) Lund; Katrina Lund; Tyler (Ashley) Lund; his “second” parents, Ben and Joan Lloyd; and in-laws, Michael (Holly) Lloyd; Jonathan (Marilyn) Lloyd; Scott-deceased (Jana) Lloyd; Grant (Lisa) Lloyd; David (Tristan) Lloyd, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Teddy and Remola Lund, Lebert Randolph; and brother-in-law Scott Lloyd.

Mark was currently serving as bishop of the Three Mile Creek Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His life ended in a moment of service, while he was wearing a clown wig and delivering ice cream to the youth and children in his neighborhood. Mark’s heart only grew in service to his ward flock, and he particularly loved the youth. A bigger heart could not be found. Because of Mark’s brain aneurysm, he was able to be an organ donor. The doctors at the University of Utah Hospital were able to successfully retrieve his heart, both lungs, both kidneys, and liver successfully for transplant. Even in death, his heart lives on.

A private service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah at 11:00 am. He will be interred at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Services will be broadcast live and saved to view at a later date online through Myers Mortuary website.

Mark will be sorely missed, but we can continue his legacy by reaching out in love and service to one another.

“Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” Matthew 25:40

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary