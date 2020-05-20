Men’s cross country’s perfect score highlights Utah State APR success

LOGAN, Utah – The NCAA released its annual Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores on Tuesday and all 16 of Utah State’s athletic programs exceeded the 930 four-year benchmark set by the NCAA to qualify for postseason competition.

The Aggies averaged an APR of 979 over all sports during the most recent four-year period, ending with the 2018-19 academic year.

The men’s cross country team led all USU sports, earning the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award with a perfect score of 1,000. Public Recognition Awards are given to teams finishing in the top 10 percent of APR scores within each sport. This marks the third year in a row the men’s cross country team has had an APR of 1,000.

The Aggie volleyball team followed with a score of 995, which matches the program record since the APR was introduced. Women’s cross country earned a 993, while soccer and women’s tennis both had 992. The golf team wrapped up the top USU performances at 990, earning its highest score since the 2013-14 school year.

Teams that finished above 970 included softball (982), women’s track & field (979), gymnastics (976) and women’s basketball (973). Men’s track & field (966), football (964), men’s tennis (960) and men’s basketball (940) rounded out the USU teams.

The APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success each semester or quarter by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete. The APR includes eligibility, retention and graduation in the calculation and provides a clear picture of the academic culture in each sport.

Aggie fans can follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics.