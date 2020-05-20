Mike Conley donates $200,000 for coronavirus assistance in five communities

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) drives around Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(AP) – Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz has donated a total of $200,000 to five communities to assist with the coronavirus response.

Conley’s donation will go toward addressing food insecurity, homelessness and remote learning needs.

He is giving to the Utah Food Bank in Salt Lake City; CodeCrew in Memphis, Tennessee; Community Shelter Board and the Columbus Urban League in Columbus, Ohio; the Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation in Indianapolis; and the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church in West Helena, Arkansas.

Conley says the pandemic “has reminded me that I am in this position because of the support and sacrifices of others I’ve encountered all along the way. I wanted to be there for the communities that have been fundamental to my personal growth.”

In March, teammate Rudy Gobert donated $500,000 to an employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and coronavirus-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City and within the health care system in his native France.