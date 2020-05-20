USU men’s basketball signs Ukrainian national Max Shulga

Maksym Shulga. Photo courtesy of FIBA

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith has announced the addition of Max Shulga (Kiev, Ukraine) to a National Letter of Intent, joining the Aggies for the 2020-21 season. Shulga played for Ukraine at the 2019 U18 FIBA European Championships, grading out as the most efficient player for his team and among the top five most efficient players in the entire tournament.

Shulga scored in double figures in all but two games during the competition, turning in a tournament-best 22 points against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Shulga also surpassed 20 points against North Macedonia, scoring 21 points and adding 16 rebounds for his first of two double-doubles. Shulga logged 18 points and 10 rebounds in a game against Georgia and finished the tournament averaging 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Shulga was the top shooter in the tournament, connecting on 61.9 percent from the floor, including 65.2 percent from inside the 3-point line and 52.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Shulga attended high school at the Basketball School of Excellence in Torrelodones, Spain, where he led the league in scoring, averaging 16 points per game, and also led the league in free throw attempts, averaging 3.8 per contest.

“We are thrilled to announce that Max Shulga will be joining the Aggie family. As witnessed by his numbers, Max is a versatile player that does a lot of things well on both ends of the court,” Smith said. “He’s tough, gritty, highly skilled and has a very good feel for the game. Max has great passion and energy. When you combine that with his character, he will thrive at Utah State.”