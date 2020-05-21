Cruise-in latest victim of pandemic except for one event

LOGAN — On their website it says “Covid-19 takes down another one”. As the Cache Valley Cruising Association said they were sad and heartbroken to report that they have had to cancel the 2020 car show scheduled for July 2nd through 4th.

This is all events connected to the show EXCEPT for the Main Street Cruise-in parade. They are working to get the necessary permits and permission to hold it on that Friday Night from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm on Logan’s Main street. Cruise-in association president Brandon Douglas said there were just too many unknowns about what restrictions might be in place in early July.

“On Monday, a couple of us from the cruising association met with both the health department and Cache County government. And just went over the restrictions that the governor’s got laid out for us at this time. (We)tried to figure out if all of our show could happen, if only part of it could happen, realistically what could we do. Things are getting down to crunch time and everything,” Douglas explained.

He said after going over those restrictions and with the amount of people from the club that are able and willing to help out this year, it was decided to do the Main Street Parade. Unfortunately the concert, the burnout, the awards show and the car show itself will not be held. He said those events bring much larger crowds basically sitting on top of each other. He said those who have purchased tickets to the Leann Rimes concert will get complete refunds.

“If they bought those tickets at Lee’s Marketplace, they can take them back and get their refund there. If they bought them online, then we will refund that money back to the credit card that (the) purchase was made on. So those refunds will be coming.”

He said they still need to iron it out with the fairgrounds, but those wanting to enter their classic car in the Main Street parade can come to the fairgrounds on that Friday, July 3rd from noon to 530p.m. and for $10 dollars register their car.

Douglas said it’s normally $35 dollars which includes the car show. But with it just being the parade they have slashed the price. They will get a parade sticker and take part from 6 to 8p.m. You can stay up to date on their Facebook page or cvcacruisein.com.