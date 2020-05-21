Farrell Dean Wiser of Centerville, Utah, died on May 18, 2020 at the age of 84 after a long illness.

He was born to Samuel Glenn and Emerett Wiser in Lewiston, Utah. He grew up on a farm and learned the value of hard work.

After high school he enlisted in the Air Force where he was trained in Electrical Engineering. He worked for IBM for 38 years maintaining computers at Thiokol, Hill Field, The Defense Depot, banks, etc. Upon retirement from IBM, he worked for the state of Utah, maintaining their computers for 7 years. He could fix ANYTHING and it was often said of him, “If Farrell can’t fix it, it is truly broken.”

He married NaDene Kent in 1958 in the Logan LDS Temple. They were very happy together and were blessed with seven children. Farrell built their first home in Brigham City, Utah, and their second home in Centerville, Utah. The family loved to go camping and whitewater canoeing/rafting on the Snake River. He was unfailingly patient and kind, and took seriously his charge as a father to protect, teach, and provide for his family.

He was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many callings, including his favorite as Scout Master. After he retired, he and NaDene served an LDS mission on the church owned Deseret Cattle and Citrus Ranch in central Florida. They lived in an old ranch house which served as the visitor’s center. On work days, Farrell renovated church owned housing while NaDene greeted visitors, gave tours of the ranch, and upgraded the landscaping around the ranch headquarters.

Farrell is survived by his wife NaDene, children Sharon (Wes) Gold, Darla Willmore, Doug (Sky) Wiser, Darren (Jennifer) Wiser, Ryan (Sarah) Wiser, Clifton (Stephanie) Wiser, son-in-law Mark Erickson, 26 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and sisters, Cara Lou Vance and Maxine Cummings. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, three sisters, his daughter Luana, and his granddaughter, Brittany.

Conforming to COVID-19 guidelines, a viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 11:00 – 12:00 noon for extended family members, and 12:00 – 12:30pm for immediate family only at Russon Mortuaries, 295 North Main Street in Bountiful, Utah. A private family graveside service will be held and interment will be at the Centerville City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at russonmortuary.com