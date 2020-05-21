Lurla Jeanna (Baum) Smith, known lovingly as Jeanna, “Mom,” “Grandma,” and “Nana,” passed away at age 83 at her home in Elwood, Utah, on May 18, 2020, surrounded by her family after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born to Celey and Lurla (Burt) Baum in St. Anthony, Idaho on August 13, 1936, Jeanna lived in Marysvale, Idaho until the age of five. Her family moved to Ogden, Utah at the start of World War II, then to Farmington, Utah when Jeanna was about 14.

She attended Davis High in Kaysville, Utah, during which time she was introduced to William C. Smith of Farmington. He “figured [he] better not let her get away,” and they were married on February 6, 1954.

Bill and Jeanna built their home in Farmington in 1962, where they raised three children, Kevin, Terri, and Tami, and lived for 37 years before moving to Elwood in September of 1999. Jeanna worked for many years for the IRS and later as a secretary for Ensign Wholesale Floral and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jeanna loved family gatherings and spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. In later years she especially enjoyed Sunday dinners and visits from her great-grandchildren, watching them play with the same toys her grandchildren loved, including her own purses and jewelry.

She was an avid reader, loved games and puzzles, beat everyone at Farkle and Aggravation, and could complete any crossword puzzle. She had many hobbies, including sewing, quilting, crocheting, and embroidery, and was a talented artist, working with oils, chalk, and pencils. Her family continues to cherish her quilts, paintings, and other works of art.

Our heartfelt thanks go out to Shelby and the other Intermountain Home Health nurses that have helped care for Jeanna over the last few years, as well as Bonnie and the Intermountain Hospice team for being there for all of us when it mattered most.

Jeanna is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Bill; her sister Vicki Fisher and her brother LaMar (Jeanette) Baum; her children Kevin (Marcia) Smith, Terri (Bruce) Andersen, and Tami (Brian) Perry; as well as ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way. We know she was thrilled to meet and hold her newest great-grandson in heaven before he was born the day after her passing.

There will be a small family funeral service and we hope to be able to gather in greater numbers at a future date to celebrate her life with the family and friends she so treasured. She has taken a piece of our hearts with her, and we find comfort knowing she is free of the challenges of her physical body and her illness.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home